The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, April 13. This week, Racine County Eye staff writer Emma Widmar discussed various community happenings with TMJ4 anchors Steve Chamraz and Shannon Sims to discuss the happenings around Racine County.

1. Jean Wells wins First Peep Award at RAM The Racine Art Museum’s 14th Annual International Peeps Exhibition will conclude on April 15. This week, the Racine County Eye highlighted this year’s winner, Jean Wells, of Jean’s Clay Studio. The potter has been producing art for 30 years. While a long-time lover of the show, Jean wowed the judges and her teapot, cups, and saucers took him the Golden Peep Award. Local potter Jean Wells wins First Peep Award at 14th Annual International Peeps® Art Exhibition Read this article

2. Racine Public Library gets a new look Next up, Widmar discussed the Racine Public Library. Recently, the library concluded its remodel. The second floor now includes brand new spaces that aim to increase accessibility and further promote the library’s resources. The various updates and renovations can be explored at the library’s event on May 20. Learn more about it on our website. Racine Public Library renovation now complete Read this article

3. Business Spotlight: Heavy Pedal Tours

Closing out the segment, the Racine Roundup focused on a new business that is making its way to Racine. Heavy Pedal Tours is focusing on bringing unique tours to Downtown Racine. The bike seats 15 passengers and is accessible and accommodating to a variety of interests and abilities. They aim to open in June 2023 in downtown Racine. Business Spotlight: Heavy Pedal Tours Read this article

