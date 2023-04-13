Obituary for Robert ‘Bob’ J. Wortock

July 9, 1940 - April 1, 2023

Robert “Bob” J. Wortock

Robert “Bob” J. Wortock passed away on April 1, 2023.

Bob is survived by his wife, Gwen; daughter, Holly; son, Jason; and daughter-in-law, Meagan; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, William; brother-in-law, Calvin; and extended family and friends.

Services

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Avenue, Racine. A brief service will be held at noon, with Rev. John Canter officiating. Light refreshments will follow with an opportunity to remember, share and celebrate Robert’s life.

Per Bob’s wishes, he was interred in the Bohemian National Cemetery on April 4 following a private ceremony.

Robert believed in ‘paying it forward’ and committing oneself to others. In lieu of flowers please commit yourself to an act of kindness in his name.