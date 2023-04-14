KENOSHA — A free Severe Weather Safety and Storm Spotter Training session will be taking place at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., in Bristol. This free training session is a collaborative effort between the National Weather Service (NWS) and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management.

The class will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on April 25, and will be led by an NWS meteorologist.

The public is highly encouraged to attend to learn more about severe weather and how it affects them, according to a news release. There is, however, no obligation to become a Trained Storm Spotter for attendees. No commitment is required to attend this informative event.

Law enforcement officers, members of fire departments, emergency medical service providers, public works, and amateur radio operators often play a vital role during severe weather. These individuals are especially encouraged to attend.

Trained Storm Spotters provide critical information during severe weather to the county and the National Weather Service. They serve as the eyes and ears of the NWS.

This class is an excellent resource for those who want to become Trained Storm Spotters or just gain more knowledge about severe weather and tornadoes.

Attendees will gain information about what information is needed to properly identify potentially hazardous weather. Topics covered will include: Severe Weather

Weather Safety

How to be Weather Aware

Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Hazardous Weather in Wisconsin

According to the NWS, there were 26 tornados confirmed in Wisconsin in 2022. This is higher than the state’s annual average of 23 tornados per year. Additionally, as of recently, there have been tornado warnings and other types of severe weather impacting the southeastern portion of the state.