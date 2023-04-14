MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Ozone for multiple counties until midnight on April 14.

This advisory affects the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Sheboygan.

This alert follows due to the persistent elevation of ozone precursors within the region over the past several days, as well as the development of a lake breeze.

Air Quality Advisory: avoid/limit time outdoors

Today’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is reported to be in the red, or unhealthy, level. This can be detrimental for certain people within the population.

People with lung diseases such as Asthma are especially at risk due to the ozone levels. Children, the elderly and people who are active outdoors – including outdoor workers – should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion as well.

Those who do not fall into the categories above should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality visit AirNow.gov.