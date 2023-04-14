Obituary for Chester ‘Chet’ Walter Andersen DDS

April 14, 1928 – April 9, 2023

Chester “Chet” Walter Andersen DDS, age 94, passed away on April 9, 2023. A lifelong resident of Racine, Chester was born on April 14, 1928, the son of Walter K. and Lillian (Helding) Andersen. A 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School, Chester immediately enlisted in the Army and served in Tokyo Japan attached to General Douglas MacArthur’s Honor Guard. Upon discharge, Chet entered college, graduating from Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1954. Co-founding Racine Dental Group in 1969, Dr. Andersen practiced Dentistry for 30 years, retiring in 1984.

Chet loved golfing, trapshooting, fishing and hunting of all types. He and Marion enjoyed playing bridge, square dancing, and traveling with friends.

Enjoying 66 years of marriage, Chester married Marion A. Mathiesen in 1949 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church where they were lifelong members. Chet is survived by sons, David (Denise) of Colorado, Jerry (Terry) of Racine, Glenn (Bev) of Waupaca, and daughter, Cindi Due, of Racine. He is further survived by grandchildren: Carli (David) Gray, Tami Jacobson, Jacob (Jessica) Andersen, Nicholas Andersen, Michael Andersen, Jennifer Matrise, and Jason Baumeister; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Marion, in 2015, and brother, Darrell.

Services

Relatives and friends may meet for a visitation from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Racine. A procession to West Lawn Memorial Park will follow for a graveside service and Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Health Care Network of Racine would be appreciated by the family.

Heartfelt appreciation to Anna Hart for four years of excellent, constant loving care of Chet.