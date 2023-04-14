Obituary for Darryl Eben Knowlin
August 25, 1955 – April 12, 2023
Darryl Eben Knowlin, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Accentcare Hospice in Oak Creek. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on August 25, 1955, the son of the late Woodroe and Ruth (Nee: Crockett) Knowlin.
Darryl had been a resident of Racine since 1982. He enjoyed cars, movies, dancing and children. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his sister, Pamela Knowlin; nieces and nephews, Pamela Knowlin, Lee Knowlin, Hassun Liddell, and Anthony Liddell Jr.; aunt and uncle, Develt and Charlotte Crockett; special friend, Bernita Scruggs; other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Knowlin.
Services
Private services will be held.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.