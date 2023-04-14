Obituary for Darryl Eben Knowlin

August 25, 1955 – April 12, 2023

Darryl Eben Knowlin

Darryl Eben Knowlin, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Accentcare Hospice in Oak Creek. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on August 25, 1955, the son of the late Woodroe and Ruth (Nee: Crockett) Knowlin.

Darryl had been a resident of Racine since 1982. He enjoyed cars, movies, dancing and children. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his sister, Pamela Knowlin; nieces and nephews, Pamela Knowlin, Lee Knowlin, Hassun Liddell, and Anthony Liddell Jr.; aunt and uncle, Develt and Charlotte Crockett; special friend, Bernita Scruggs; other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Knowlin.

Services

Private services will be held.