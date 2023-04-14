RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — For the third day in a row, Wisconsin continues to face dangerous fire danger levels. Therefore, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has alerted that the fire danger level is extreme in Racine and Kenosha counties.

In addition, some portions of the state are still facing Red Flag Warnings and other counties adjacent to Racine and Kenosha counties are ranking at very high fire danger levels.

Those in areas where the fire danger level is extreme or very high, which includes Racine and Kenosha counties, are encouraged to be vigilant and avoid burning.

Forecast calls for attention

This week’s forecast, per the DNR, has been warm, dry, and windy.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles, or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution until the fire weather improves and avoid it if possible.

Therefore, on windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.

During a period when the fire danger level is extreme, this can be dangerous.

Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions.

Additionally, Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #191 on Wednesday declaring a State of Emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout Wisconsin.

Fire control officials will be on high alert across the entire state again today, pre-positioning equipment for rapid response and checking burned areas from previous fires. The DNR anticipates continued dry, elevated fire conditions with a slight reprieve heading into the weekend with some chances of rain.

Fire Danger: Extreme impacted areas

The DNR has responded to nearly 100 wildfires burning more than 3,000 acres in the last week.

Burn permits suspended

DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county, as significant snow still covers the northern third of the state and is keeping the fire risk there low.

However, due to the danger, the DNR will continue to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burning permits. The public should be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to wildland fires and avoid burning.

Remember Fire Safety

Conditions can change quickly and become dangerous. The DNR urges people to “Be Fire Smart” by following these tips:

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early, dial 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.