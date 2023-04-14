Obituary for Irene Ann Woodward

August 25, 1932 – April 10, 2023

With her family by her side, Irene Ann Woodward, age 90, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday evening, April 10, 2023. Irene was born in Racine on Aug. 25, 1932, the second of nine children of the late Robert and Netti (nee: Grant) Harcus.

On Sept. 30, 1950, Irene was united in marriage to the love of her life, Vernon D. Woodward, in Yorkville. They raised four children and shared 61 beautiful years together before Vernon preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 2012. After raising her children, you might have found Irene playing cards with her friends on Monday, testing her luck at bingo, or getting her weekly manicure. She especially loved camping with her family and enjoying their company. Irene will best remembered for her great love and devotion to all her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that gave her the most joy.

Irene will be dearly missed by her children, Donald (Mary Jo) Woodward, Susan (Ryan) Anderson, Kathleen (Herbert Sr.) Vogt, and Brian (Lisa) Woodward, all of Racine; grandchildren, Lisa Woodward (friend, Janice), Melissa (Jonathan) Haigh, Ryan (Erin) Anderson, Kyle (Ericka) Anderson, Sara (Scott) Meyer, Herbert (Sara) Vogt, Eric Vogt, Jennifer (Tristan) Sabin, and Breanna Woodward; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Max and Mason Anderson, Madelyn, Aiden and Owen Anderson, Sydney, Jaxon, and Miley Haigh, Riley and Abigail Vogt, and Mia, William and Franklin Sabin; her brother Robert Harcus; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris, Luella, Ruth, Joanne, Richard, Russell, and Raymond.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Faithbridge Church, 10402 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, with Reverend Dr. David Blackmer officiating. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park followed by a reception. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faithbridge Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vanessa Matt and the staff of St. Monica’s for their loving and compassionate care.