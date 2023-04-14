CALEDONIA — A 19-year-old Caledonia man is facing the next decade in jail after he allegedly drove his truck directly at a utility flagger, causing that person to jump into a ditch to avoid being struck.

Trevor Bolin was charged Thurs., April 13, in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. If convicted, he faces up to 12-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: deliberately trying to hit a utility flagger

According to the criminal complaint, a construction crew on Wed., April 12, was working on the bridge on Highway G near 51st Street with a flagger at either end directing traffic. The driver — later identified as Bolin — of a black pickup truck was traveling eastbound through the construction zone when Bolin picked up speed.

One of the flaggers stepped into the roadway and waved their hands to signal Bolin to slow down, but he instead picked up speed and headed straight for the flagger. According to the criminal complaint, they only avoided getting struck by Bolin because they jumped into the ditch and estimated Bolin missed them by a foot or so at speeds of 50 to 55 miles per hour.

Both flaggers followed Bolin to a residence, the complaint continues. When he exited his vehicle, he saw the flaggers driving by and flipped them off. Bolin told police he didn’t realize he was going that fast. He also said the flagger was being dramatic about having to jump out of the way.

Bolin was released from Racine County Jail after posting a $10,000 cash bail. He will next be in court on April 19 for his preliminary hearing.