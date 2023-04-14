Obituary for Margaret ‘Muncie’ Elizabeth Matter

September 18, 1935 – March 31, 2023

Margaret Elizabeth Matter, “Muncie”, age 87, passed away Friday, March 31, at St. Monica’s Senior Living after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Racine on Sept. 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Julius and Mary (Nee: Kinik) Silvasi.

Muncie graduated from St. Catherines High School “Class of 1953.” On Oct. 16, 1954, she was united in marriage to Thomas H. Matter at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and they were blessed with 56 years together before Tom passed on Jan. 17, 2011.

While Muncie’s passion was staying at home and taking care of her family, she also worked at Kordendick’s Hardware Store from 1970 to 1983 in the Toy Department. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and also a member of The Catholic Women’s Club. She was a terrific homemaker who enjoyed working in the yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed her monthly game of dominos with friends. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Sue (Ed) Agnew, and Thomas M. (Kathleen) Matter, all of Racine; grandchildren, Brad (Diana) Agnew of Excelsior, Minn., Stefanie (Chris) Morgan of Kohler, Wis., Katrina (Mike) Tucker of Burlington, Wis.; six great-grandchildren; in-laws, Marilyn (Neil) Loomis, Dennis (Linda) Matter, and Don Christoff; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Steve Silvasi, Julius Silvasi, and Marian Reff; niece, Barbara Silvasi; nephews, Russell Reff Jr, Dennis Reff, Steve Silvasi Jr., and Gregg Matter; brothers-in-law, Russel Reff Sr. and Bernie Matter; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Silvasi, Nancy Silvasi, Joan Matter, and Barbra Christoff.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 2023, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice Alliance of Kenosha would be appreciated.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Michelle, Sr. Vineeta and all the staff at St. Monica’s Memory Care for providing Muncie with safe and compassionate care along with Cindy, Katie and Jessica of Hospice Alliance of Kenosha.