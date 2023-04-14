Obituary for Martle ‘Marty’ Joy Niesen

July 19, 1930 – March 31, 2023

Martle Joy Niesen, “Marty” (nee Rick), 92, departed to heaven surrounded by her family on March 31, 2023.

Martle “Marty” Joy Niesen

Marty was born to Fred and Charlotte (nee Arseneau) Rick in Marinette, Wis., in 1930. She moved to Racine with her family at age 11. After high school, she worked at Western Printing Company until her marriage to Robert “Bob” H. Niesen in 1950 at St. Patrick’s Church. Marty moved to Anchorage, Ala., to join Bob during his time serving in the Korean war. They returned to Racine where she lived 76 years until moving to South Carolina to be cared for by her daughter, Diane, and son-in-law, Pete Dyhan.

Marty was a wonderful mother to four sons and one daughter: David, Thomas, Kenneth (Tracy Pauer), Diane (Pete Dyhan), and Barry (Jill); grandchildren: Brian (Katie) Niesen, Jeanna Cates (Shane), Cayla (Corey) Rhea, Jacob and Shila Pauer, and Christian Matalik; great-grandchildren: Janessa Cates, Linc Niesen, Chase McBain, and Lydia Rhea; and other paternal family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, David; daughter-in-law, Lisa Ann; parents; and brothers: Don and Dean Rick.

Like her middle name, Marty’s life was filled with joy. She deeply cared for her family and supported her children, and many other children – with Bob – in the softball program at Franksville Park. She also assisted the adult bowling and dart ball leagues for two decades. Marty loved all animals, especially feeding birds. She also enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, and word searches, as she was a fantastic speller. Dementia didn’t stand a chance as she was known to be the dictionary. Marty’s quick wit, beautiful voice, and tender love will be missed by all who knew her, including her special friend, Mary Baird, who lifted her up.

Services

A private family service will be held at Wilson Funeral Home. She will rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Donations to Magnolia Memory Care, Inc. are tax deductible at www.magnoliamemorycare.org.

