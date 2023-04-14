Obituary for Robert ‘Bob’ P. Tudjan

August 8, 1929 – April 2, 2023

Robert “Bob” P. Tudjan, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023, at Casa Dell Mare, Kenosha, Wis., 47 days following the death of his twin brother, Richard. He was born in Kenosha on Aug. 8, 1929, to the late Charles and Mary (Slamar) Tudjan. On May 30, 1953, he married Lois Mae Bennett. They were blessed with over 51 years of marriage before Lois passed away in 2004.

After high school, Bob joined the Army with his twin brother, Richard. Upon returning from military service, he worked at Simmons Factory in Kenosha before being hired by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, retiring in April 1985. He owned and operated Tudjan’s Antenna Service for many years with the help of his son, Scott, and his brother, Ed.

After retirement, he and Lois moved to Mesa, Arizona, returning for health reasons in 2019. While in Arizona, he drove a school bus for 11 years to keep himself busy. Bob usually greeted everyone with a smile followed by a wisecrack or two. Bob was a sports fan, watching golf, college basketball, and football, and especially cheering on the Packers. He loved to play racquetball, playing well into his 80s. He was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Mesa Arizona and was a dedicated supporter of many charities. No greater gift, however, was given than donating his body for research to the Medical College of Wisconsin.

He is survived by his children, Kim (Barb) Tudjan, Vickie (Rick) Kuiper, Robin Olsen, JoDee (Jerry) Jacobs, Scott (Jeanie) Tudjan, and Jackie (Kevin) Larsen. Bob is further survived by grandchildren, Sheri Tudjan, Sarah (Brad) Parise, Emily (Christopher) Barker, Maggie (Vinny) Rottino, Paula (Cody) Winiarski, Ricky Kuiper (Alondra), Eric (Kristen) Olsen, Courtney (Frank) Olson, Jared (Katelin) Jacobs, Nathan Larsen, Loren (Austin) Haga, and Ryan Larsen (Taylor). Great-grandchildren, Alexis, Gabriella, Mia, Sophia, Henry, Beau, Adrienne, Olivia, Cecelia, Caleb, Matthew, Daniel, Olie, Frankie, Nora, Jackson, Sulli, and Remmi. In addition, he is survived by many thoughtful nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends, both in Kenosha and Mesa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; daughter, Kelly Marie; parents; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Dorothy Tudjan; twin brother, Richard, who recently passed away on Feb. 13, 2023.

Bob’s family would like to thank the caring staff at Casa Del Mare and Hospice House for his care during the past nine months.

Services

A combined Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Bob and Dick will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 714 49th St., Kenosha.

Donations may be made in Bob’s memory to a charity of your choice.