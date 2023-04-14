KENOSHA — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced on April 11 they have begun talks with Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave., about combining efforts and shelters. While it is not a done deal, the two organizations have confirmed a potential merger.
About Safe Harbor Humane Society
Safe Harbor Humane Society, a non-profit organization, was founded in 1916. Since their start, they’ve provided stray animal holding, adoption services and other community services for Kenosha County residents. They provide care for approximately 3,000 animals each year.
At this time, Amanda Cutler serves as the Executive Director at Safe Harbor Humane Society.
“We’ve been in close contact with the leadership at WHS, who have been wonderful to work with as we explore the process of what a merger would look like for the staff, animals, volunteers, and greater Kenosha community,” said Cutler. “We are fortunate to have such a strong and knowledgeable partner in WHS.”
Possible merger with oldest and largest shelter
“We have been approached by leaders at Safe Harbor Humane Society about a possible merger with their organization, and we are excited about the potential to help animals in that community,” said Alison Fotsch Kleibor, president and CEO at WHS. “At this time, nothing is official as there are still many aspects we need to explore to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of services for the Kenosha community. We will be sure to keep our communities aware of any further developments.”
Currently, WHS serves as the oldest and largest shelter in Wisconsin. It was established in 1879 and since has founded and operates shelters in Milwaukee, Racine, Saukville, Green Bay, and Sturgeon Bay, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. There is also a wildlife rehabilitation center at the Milwaukee location. Stray animal holding facilities function out of the facilities in Racine, Ozaukee, Brown and Door Counties.
The organization offers pet adoption services, youth programming, vaccine clinics, a pet food bank, retail stores, volunteer programs, outreach programming, dog training classes, and more.
Learn more
Until more information is available, visit the Safe Harbor Humane Society and Wisconsin Humane Society websites to learn more.
