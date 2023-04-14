RACINE — A 22-year-old Racine woman is facing two years in jail after she allegedly violated a restraining order against her when she attacked her baby’s father.

Kalies Majors was charged Wednesday, April 12, in Racine County Circuit Court with one misdemeanor count each of knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction (the restraining order), battery, and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse assessments. If convicted, she faces up to two years in jail and/or up to $21,300 in fines.

The criminal complaint: violated restraining order, battery with domestic abuse assessment

According to the criminal complaint, Majors went to the home of her child’s father to demand some of the child’s belongings. The man said she was uninvited and didn’t notify him of her arrival. He has a restraining order against Majors that doesn’t expire until 2025.

When an argument ensued, Majors punched the man several times in the face, resulting in noticeable swelling and a laceration as well as multiple scratches along his left arm, the complaint continues. Majors fled the apartment before police arrived.

Majors remains in the Racine County Jail on a total of $750 cash bond for this case and one from February in which an arrest warrant was issued for similar changes. She will next be in court on July 11 for a status conference for both cases.