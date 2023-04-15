Obituary for Donald ‘Don’ E. Anderson
March 28, 1943 – April 9, 2023
Mason — Donald E. Anderson, 80, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Don was born in Ashland on March 28, 1943, to the late Royal and Margaret (nee: Stadler) Anderson.
He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Drummond High School. On July 22, 1965, he married Ruby Harrington. Sadly, she preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 1999.
Don was a member of UAW Local #180 and was employed with J.I. Case until his retirement in 2004. He enjoyed fishing, working on the farm, and watching Westerns. Don was always reliable and helpful.
He will be remembered by his children, Jay (Pam) Anderson, Scott Anderson, and Bonnie Oakley; his grandchildren, Cori (Charlie) Suetmeyer, Justin Bourgeois, Brandan (Jessica) Peterman, Laurie (Kevin) Miller, and Kari Oakley; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Ron “Moto” (Dawnly) Anderson, Liz Dickrell, Alvin (Sandy) Anderson, and Arlene (Greg) Gustafson.
In addition to his parents and wife, Don is preceded in death by a grandson, Jeff Oakley, and 7 brothers.
Services
Funeral Services for Donald will be held at noon on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
