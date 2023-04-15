Obituary for James ‘Jim’ D. Munns

March 4, 1955 – April 10, 2023

James “Jim” D. Munns, 68, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, in his home.

He was born in La Crosse on March 4, 1955, to Clair and Shirley (nee: Heyen) Munns. Jim was a 1973 graduate of McFarland High School. He earned a BS from Columbia College of Missouri and completed a music performance certificate from the Naval School of Music.

James “Jim” D. Munns

Jim proudly served in U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1986. He was a Naval Reservist until 1992.

He was employed with Akzo Nobel Aerospace Coatings until his retirement in 2014. On September 16, 2000, he was united in marriage to Shannon M. Ferguson.

Jim was a talented musician and earned album credits on a Christmas album. He played for many music organizations and traveled extensively, playing for the U.S. Navy. He appreciated history and performed in Civil War reenactments. Jim was formerly an active member of the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed watching movies, biking, skiing, kayaking, and bowling. He was a member of Family Campers and RVers and cherished his time RVing with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Ferguson-Munns; father, Clair (Lois) Munns; children, Sara (Kevin) Boduch, Lauren (Sean) Mulroney, Justin (Jennifer) Munns, Joseph (Hannah) Hassler, and Timothy Hassler; his grandson, Harrison; brother, Joe (Cheryl) Munns, and sister, Nancy (Michael) O’Kroley.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother Shirley Munns.

Services

Private inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Munns, please visit the Purath-Strand Funeral Home Heartfelt Sympathies Store.