Obituary for Karen Sue Nelson

February 17, 1961 – April 8, 2023

Karen S. Nelson, 62, resident of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center, Mount Pleasant.

Karen Sue Nelson

She was born on Feb. 17, 1961, to Alvin and Dorothy (nee: Erlandson) Nelson in Racine.

Karen proudly received several degrees; receiving her Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at the University of Wisconsin-Black River Falls in 1984, a Bachelor of Science at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 1989, and a Master of Animal Science at the University of Missouri in 1988.

She was a member of Faith Bridge United Methodist Church and the Red Hats. Karen was employed at Northwestern Mutual for 33 years. She enjoyed music and most of all, spending time with her family.

Karen is survived by her mother, Dorothy Nelson, and numerous relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin.

Services

A funeral service for Karen will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Sturino Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to a favorite charity have been suggested.

Special thanks to all the great help from relatives, neighbors, and friends. You are all very much appreciated.

