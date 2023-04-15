RACINE — Racine Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman early Saturday.
Racine Police Department (RPD) and Racine Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a woman down in the roadway at the Spring Street/State Street roundabout shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police found the woman, who had died of an apparent gunshot wound. Police are calling the incident a homicide investigation, according to an RPD news release.
“This appears to be an isolated incident between two acquaintances and the suspect is still at large. The investigation is active and on-going at this time,” the release stated.
Racine Police seek information
Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7784.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.
