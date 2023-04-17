Obituary for Enid May Hill

May 8, 1934 – April 12, 2023

Enid May Hill passed away peacefully at home in Racine with her girls by her side.

Enid was born In Darby, England on May 8, 1934, to James and May (nee Riggit) Haynes. Enid, along with her parents and three brothers, Graham, Maurice, and Roy, moved to Asforby where they resided until Enid married Dennis on March 12, 1955, and the couple relocated to Leicestershire, England until emigrating to America.

Dennis and Enid raised their three girls in Brookfield, Wis. and remained there until moving to Racine in 1979 due to Dennis’ job transfer.

In 1990, Dennis and Enid moved to Largo, Florida where they enjoyed their retirement life together until Dennis’ sudden death in 1998. Enid remained in Florida until April 2010 when she decided it was time to be closer to the girls back in Wisconsin.

Enid remained there, living independently in her adored apartment at Fountain Hills, until her sudden passing.

Enid is survived by her three girls, Jane (Charles) Benning of Bradenton, Fla., Sharon (Steve) Vogelman of Mayville, Wis., and Lisa (Tom) Greve of Baraboo, Wis.; two granddaughters, Rachel (Randy) Wellsandt of Racine, and Katie May Vogelman of Odessa, Fla.; six great-grandchildren, Alex, Aaron, Ruby, Paisley, Ethan, and Victoria. She is further survived by one brother, Roy (Pat) Haynes of England; her sister-in-law, Joan Haynes of England; as well as several very dear nieces and nephews in England and Europe. She is also survived by two very special grand-dogs (Katie’s dogs), Montgomery and Winnie, who adored their treat-giving Nana.

Enid was preceded in death by her parents, James and May Haynes; Dennis’ parents, George and Alice Hill; and her loving husband, Dennis. Also preceding her in death are two brothers, Graham (Rosie) Haynes, and Maurice Haynes; brother-in-law, Robert (Irene) Hill; Dennis’ twin sister, Audrey (Fran) Biddle; sisters-in-law, Mavis (Fran) Munday, and Betty (Roger) Wells; son-in-law, Richard Jarstad; grandson, Ricky Jarstad; niece, Janice Biddle; nephew, John Munday; and her precious Daisy and Abigail (Sharon’s dogs) who are anxiously waiting for their Nana.

Services

A private service for Enid May Hill will take place here in the U.S. and a formal service will be conducted back in England.

In accordance to Enid and Dennis’ wishes, the girls will take their parents’ ashes back home to England to be buried with family at a later date.

A heartfelt thank you to Linda, Ann and Susan, loving nieces from England, for their constant loving support over the last few years, and the recent FaceTime visits with encouraging words and goodbyes in Enid’s final hours, as well the entire staff at Aurora Home Hospice; especially, Kate, Angela, Jennifer, Sarah, and Chaplain Greg for the exceptional attention Enid received while under their care.