RACINE — The City of Racine will host an Inauguration Ceremony and Reception for Mayor Cory Mason and members of the Racine Common Councilon on Tuesday, April 18.
Inauguration Ceremony details
Mayor Cory Mason will be sworn in for a second full term, along with alders, Mary Land and Renee Kelly at the Racine City Hall Common Council Chambers located at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., in Room 205.
Members of the public are invited to attend.
Mayor Cory Mason will be sworn in at 6 p.m., take the Oath of Office and deliver remarks outlining his vision for the next few years.
Following this, new and existing members of the Common Council will also take the Oath of Office. The Mayor will appoint Council members to committees.
Reception details
There will be a reception for elected officials, city staff, and the public at Social on Sixth, 324 6th St., immediately following the ceremony.
