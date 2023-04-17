KENOSHA COUNTY — A man killed in a motorcycle accident in far northern Kenosha County on Saturday afternoon has been identified as Scott E. Wicks, 54, of Buffalo Grove, Ill.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies and fire/rescue personnel from the Town of Burlington and Kansasville responded to a crash involving a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the 700 block of 312th Avenue (County Highway J) in the Town of Brighton at 3:37 p.m. Saturday.
The motorcycle, operated by Wicks, was southbound on Highway J when it failed to negotiate a curve as it approached 7th Street (County Highway BB). According to the deputies on the scene, the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch line on the west side of 312th Avenue. The roadway was wet as it had just finished raining.
Wicks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. A female passenger of the motorcycle, who was not identified by authorities, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The motorcycle had extensive damage.
The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.
The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.
