LETTER TO THE EDITOR — At the American Heart Association, we celebrate our amazing volunteers every single day.

And during the next several days, we want them to know how much they mean to all of us.

National Volunteer Week is April 16-22

National Volunteer Week kicked off on Sunday, April 16, and runs through Saturday, April 22 – and like many organizations around the country, we’re going to take a moment, or several, to highlight the efforts of so many.

Whether it’s helping at one of our keystone events of the year – the Heart and Stroke Ball, Go Red for Women luncheon, Hard Hats With Heart, and the Heart and Stroke Walk – or offering to tell their amazing survivor story, handling a media interview on our behalf, or any other of the countless ways they make an impact, our volunteers step up time and again.

According to a 2021 survey by AmeriCorps and the United States Census Bureau, more than 60.7 million Americans volunteered to one or more organizations, which equaled $122.9 billion in economic value. More than 35 million volunteers and supporters assist us at the AHA every year!

We’re always looking for those who want to join our cause. If you’re thinking about volunteering, all you need to do is visit us online at www.heart.org to start the ball rolling.

You will be happy you did. Thank you for all that you do!

Happy Volunteer Week!

Katie Connolly

Executive Director

Milwaukee American Heart Association