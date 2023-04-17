BURLINGTON — Amy Levonian has officially been named the new principal of Burlington High School (BHS), 400 McCanna Parkway, part of the Burlington Area School District (BASD).

Levonian started with the BHS faculty in July 2022 as assistant principal, moving on to serve as the interim principal since January 2023. She will now shed the word interim from her job title and serve BHS indefinitely.

About Levonian

Before joining BASD, Levonian served at Horlick High School, within the Racine Unified School District, as the Academy Principal for the Academy of Education and Technical Services and as the Freshman Academy Dean of Students. Before that, she was a social studies teacher. Levonian has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She received her teaching license from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, then continued her education to receive a Master of Science in Educational Leadership degree from Cardinal Stritch University. Amy Levonian

Building better for Burlington

Bringing her expertise with her to BHS, she’s been creating a culture where students have a sense of belonging and where students want to learn. Levonian works closely with assistant principal Reid Oldenburg and interim assistant principal Stephanie Iodence to foster this growth.

The new full-time principal also believes in providing students with skills and opportunities to aid in their transition from high school to their higher learning institution of choice.

“We want students’ post-secondary transition to career or college to be as seamless as possible,” she said.

BHS is working to expand their community-based partnerships and the youth apprenticeship program to better connect students to employment opportunities that exist in Burlington.

In addition, Levonian wants to ensure that teachers have the resources they need to promote learning growth.

A smooth transition

In March, BASD Superintendent Steve Plank met with high school staff to seek input on filling the principal position.

“Staff provided very positive feedback on Amy, noting her student focus, honesty, humility, and collaborative leadership style,” said Plank.

The school board approved the July 1 appointment at their March meeting.

Now that the high school principal position has been filled, the faculty and staff have more time to prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.