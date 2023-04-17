Obituary for Rachel Rubalcaba

December 1, 1933 – April 13, 2023

Rachel Rubalcaba, 89, of Racine, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her residence.

Rachel Rubalcaba

Rachel was born on Dec. 1, 1933, to the late Luciano and Juanita (nee: Quiroga) Bermejo in New Braunfels, Texas.

Rachel was raised in San Antonio, Texas where family was always number one. Holidays together were always important. She was the Matriarch and the center of the family.

Rachel loved all types of music; Texan, Mexican, Country and Elvis. Rachel enjoyed walking for exercise and watching scary movies and horror flicks.

Rachel is survived by sons, Rudy, Ruben, Leo, Jerry Ramone, and Carlos (Delia) Rubalacaba; daughters, Romelia (Rigoberto) Reyes, Ruth Gutierrez, Emma, and April Ramon; numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert, Raymond, and Felix; and sister, Beatrice.

Services

Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rachel Rubalcaba, please visit the Sturino Funeral Home Sympathy Store.