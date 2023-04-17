Obituary for Randall ‘Randy’ William Chaffee

December 6, 1968 – April 11, 2023

Randall “Randy” William Chaffee, age 54, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after brief complications from respiratory and cardiac issues.

Randall “Randy” William Chaffee

Randy was born the seventh of eight children to the late Robert “Butch” and Dorothy (nee: Babak) Chaffee on Dec. 6, 1968, in Racine. A 1987 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, he went on to earn his Doctorate of Pharmacy from Creighton University in 1994, where he became a lifetime member of the Phi Delta Chi fraternity. Since graduation, Randy stayed active with the National Pharmacy Organization, APhA. Randy began serving our community as a Pharmacist at St. Mary’s / All Saints Hospital until moving over to Aurora Health Home Care, where he was currently employed. Randy paid it forward many times by traveling to less-fortunate areas of the world to help those in need as a medical missionary.

Catholic by faith, Randy was a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. As an extreme drum corps enthusiast, he marched with the Racine Explorer Scouts; the Casper, Wyoming Troopers; and the Madison Scouts. Currently, he was the executive director of the Racine Explorer Scouts and was awarded the National Volunteer of the Year from Drum Corps International. For relaxation, Randy had a great appreciation for fine automobiles and enjoyed worldwide traveling.

Surviving are his godmother/cousin/matriarch of the Chaffee family, Barbara Ann Babak; beloved brothers, Lynn (Kathy) Chaffee, Paul (Patricia) Chaffee, Michael Chaffee, Bruce (Jean) Chaffee, Mark Chaffee, and Anthony Chaffee; his favorite sister, Debra (Rachel Galyon) Chaffee; nieces and nephews, Gwendolyn (Greg) Sturm, Jeremy (Trina) Chaffee, and Nicholas (Tina) Chaffee, Rachel (Mark) Dolan, Sarah (Will) Hampton, Amy, Julie, Gary (Brian), Robert, Christopher (Brianna), Michelle, Pierce, and Elise Chaffee; many special great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Josephine Klamm, Leo Chaffee, and Louis and Barbara H. Babak; and sister-in-law, Suzanne Chaffee.

Services

Funeral services honoring Randy’s life will be held at noon on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, on Highway 32. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 10 – 11:45 a.m.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension All Saints ICU, especially Jen, Jamie and Libby, for their compassionate care and wonderful support given in Randy’s time of need.