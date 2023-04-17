Obituary for Warner Paul Williams

July 26, 1936 – April 13, 2023

Warner Paul Williams, age 86, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, comfortably at his home. He was born in Milwaukee on July 26, 1936, the son of the late Wilbur and Eva (Nee: DePotsie) Williams.

Warner Paul Williams

Warner graduated “class of 1954” from South Milwaukee High School. He was united in marriage to Barbara Anne Skala on May 11, 1957. They were blessed with five children: Timothy, Tamra, Theodore, Tracie, and Tonia.

He was employed for 41 years at the Oak Creek Power Plant as a supervisor, retiring in 1996.

Warner was a long-time parishioner of St. Rita’s Parish. He really enjoyed the festival time at St. Rita’s, being in the kitchen. An active member of the Knights of Columbus, he enjoyed being on KC’s dartball team, hunting, fishing, trap shooting, gardening, and spending time with friends at the Electric Company Sports Club. He volunteered for many years at the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Warner was a big fan of the Packers and Brewers with his loyal companion, Pepi, by his side. Most of all, Warner treasured time spent with family.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Barbara (Nee: Skala); four children: Timothy (Mary) Williams, Tamra (Gaurang) Joshi, Tracie Brisbon, and Tonia (Darin) Osborne; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; favorite sister-in-law, Monica (Bill) Grise; other relatives, and dear friends.

Warner was preceded in death by his son, Theodore Paul Williams (Jan. 2, 2022), his sister, Caryl Eve (Mark) Taylor (July 14, 2022), and his parents.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Services

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Rita Parish, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine., with Father Michael Petersen officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Mass immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, on Highway 32.