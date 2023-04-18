Obituary for Alexis Marie Fisher

January 17, 1987 – April 15, 2023

Alexis Fisher, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was born in Racine on Jan. 17, 1987, the daughter of Deborah Martinez (Nee: Gonzalez) and Michael Fisher Sr.

Alexis was a graduate of J.I. Case High School, “Class of 2005.” Alexis had a strong work ethic and was employed with By Design Home Improvements, LLC. She was quite talented and will forever be remembered for her artistic drawings, her love of music, her joy of singing, and her infectious laughter.

She was loved dearly and will forever be sadly missed by her five children: Felipe, Maricella, Giovanni, Derrick, and Vanessa; mother, Deborah (Pedro) Martinez; father, Michael Fisher Sr.; step-mother, Jessica Fisher; pops, Matthew Foeckler; grandma, Maria Gonzalez; Siblings: Ricardo, Felicia, Adrianna, Nicholas (Brenda), Britnee, Michael Jr., Twon, Amanda, Sirena, Tyler, Matthew, Faith, Jackie, and Israel; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Eduardo Gonzalez Jr., and Uncle Eddie Gonzalez, III.

Services

A funeral service celebrating Alexis’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with Major Geffory P. Crowell officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, on Highway 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Any memorials will be allocated for Alexis’s children.