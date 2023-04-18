BURLINGTON — Racine County Sheriff’s deputies say a 21-year-old Burlington man denied the sexual assault of a small child before admitting he had sexual contact with the child on multiple occasions.

According to a press release from Racine County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded to reports of Seth Beining sexually assaulting a small child. A forensic exam of the child confirmed signs of sexual assault.

Seth Beining – Credit: Racine County Jail

Child blamed for sexual assault by Beining

When he was confronted, Beining originally denied the charges. He finally admitted he had sexual contact with the child but blamed the child for initiating the contact.

He was booked into the Racine County Jail on one felony count each of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and first-degree repeated sexual assault of the same child. If the Racine County District Attorney’s office charges Beining with these charges and he is convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison.