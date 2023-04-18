The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on April 18 that DNR Secretary Adam N. Payne signed the new Green Tier Charter for Climate Action.
Essentially, the charter adds value to Wisconsin communities by helping align business objectives with environmental stewardship.
The launch of the charter additionally commemorates the 53rd Earth Day, underscoring Wisconsin’s dedication and leadership in protecting the state’s natural resources.
About the Green Tier Charter
Green Tier is a voluntary program that empowers and provides credible recognition to Wisconsin organizations that are on the path to sustainability, aligning business objectives with environmental stewardship.
They provide a framework that includes goals and responsibilities for organizations, supply chains, industry sectors, or other groups as a way to work collaboratively towards shared environmental interests.
This charter was developed with representatives from business and industry, non-governmental organizations, and local governments to leverage the actions of climate leaders working together on Wisconsin’s resiliency.
Memberships available
This charter creates a collaborative network for participating organizations to move the needle on climate action in their own backyard.
There are membership options available to all Wisconsin organizations wanting to join the charter.
This opportunity is available for those who want to commit to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. It is also for those who want to participate in a project, another track for those who want to bring technical support to ongoing efforts, and finally a track for those that want to collaborate to help make the charter successful.
The first signatories of the charter will include:
Participants
- Curbwise LLC
- Environmental Compliance Systems, Inc
- FreMarq Innovations
- Waupaca Foundry
Partners
- EPA Region 5
- Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance
- The Wildlife Habitat Council
- Wisconsin Clean Cities
- Wisconsin’s Green Fire
Collaborators
- Ciranda
- Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
- Wisconsin Emergency Management
To learn more about application requirements, check out the applicant webpage. For more information on how to join, visit the DNR’s Green Tier Charter for Climate Action webpage.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.