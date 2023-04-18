The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on April 18 that DNR Secretary Adam N. Payne signed the new Green Tier Charter for Climate Action.

Essentially, the charter adds value to Wisconsin communities by helping align business objectives with environmental stewardship.

The launch of the charter additionally commemorates the 53rd Earth Day, underscoring Wisconsin’s dedication and leadership in protecting the state’s natural resources.

About the Green Tier Charter Green Tier is a voluntary program that empowers and provides credible recognition to Wisconsin organizations that are on the path to sustainability, aligning business objectives with environmental stewardship.

They provide a framework that includes goals and responsibilities for organizations, supply chains, industry sectors, or other groups as a way to work collaboratively towards shared environmental interests.

This charter was developed with representatives from business and industry, non-governmental organizations, and local governments to leverage the actions of climate leaders working together on Wisconsin’s resiliency.

Memberships available

This charter creates a collaborative network for participating organizations to move the needle on climate action in their own backyard.

There are membership options available to all Wisconsin organizations wanting to join the charter.

This opportunity is available for those who want to commit to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. It is also for those who want to participate in a project, another track for those who want to bring technical support to ongoing efforts, and finally a track for those that want to collaborate to help make the charter successful.

The first signatories of the charter will include:

Participants Curbwise LLC

Environmental Compliance Systems, Inc

FreMarq Innovations

Waupaca Foundry Partners EPA Region 5

Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance

The Wildlife Habitat Council

Wisconsin Clean Cities

Wisconsin’s Green Fire Collaborators Ciranda

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Wisconsin Emergency Management

To learn more about application requirements, check out the applicant webpage. For more information on how to join, visit the DNR’s Green Tier Charter for Climate Action webpage.