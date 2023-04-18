RACINE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Racine man is facing the next three months in jail after he allegedly sent photos of his genitalia and threatening messages to a Shepherd’s College student.

Logan McBride was charged on Tuesday, April 18, in Racine County Circuit Court with a single misdemeanor count of using a computer to send a threatening message or obscenity. If convicted, he could face up to three months in the Racine County Jail and/or up to $1,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: illicit photos, threatening messages sent to student

According to the criminal complaint, a student reported to Racine County Sheriff’s deputies that they received lewd photos and threatening messages through the Snapchat app from McBride. The student said McBride sent photos of his genitalia as well as invitations to get together.

When the student refused McBride’s advances, he sent threatening messages, including, “I’m going to f*ck you up,” and saying he would bring a gun to her school, the complaint continues. The student said they asked McBride to stop sending illicit photos, but he refused to comply with their request.

During questioning, McBride admitted to sending explicit photos but denied making any threats, the complaint reads. Both the student and McBride consented to a search of their phones, the results of which are pending.

McBride was assigned a $1,000 cash bond and ordered to have no contact with the student in any way (person, property, residence, or family). He will next be in court on July 25 for a status conference.