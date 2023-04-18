RACINE — A Community Prayer Vigil is set for April 19 following the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman that occurred on April 15.

The Racine Interfaith Coalition, religious leaders and the community are meeting at the roundabout at State and Spring Streets, where the incident occurred, according to a press release that was received by the Racine County Eye.

All are welcome to attend.

Vigil calls for peace, justice

“We pray for peace, comfort, and justice for her family,” reads the release.

Police are calling the incident a homicide investigation, according to an RPD news release.

At this time, investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7784.

Have questions about the Community Prayer Vigil? Contact 262-635-9532.