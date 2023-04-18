WATERFORD —A tenth grader at Waterford Union High School was announced as the winner of the SC Johnson Professional 2023 Happy Hands Contest.

The contest promotes the importance of handwashing to students by asking them to create a design encouraging hand hygiene, to be featured on SC Johnson Professional soap/sanitizer dispensers.

Local student one of two national winners

The contest included two divisions: kindergarten through 5th grade, and 6th through 12th grade. Sophia Martin, from Waterford Union High School, was the winner of this year’s 6th through 12th-grade division.

A message for all “It was incredible to see our community rally around Sophia and come through on voting for her intricate design,” said Dan Foster, principal of Waterford Union High School. “Her words, ‘We All Thrive When We Sanitize,’ are a great message for everyone. Our school had a fantastic time participating in this year’s SC Johnson Professional Happy Hands contest.” The winning design in the Grades 6-12 division by Sophia Martin, a tenth grader at Waterford Union High School. Credit: SC Johnson Professional®

This was also a year of a record number of registrants.

Each winning student won a $300 general-use gift card, their schools receive $1,000 and up to 1,000 manual soap/sanitizer dispensers, featuring each respective student’s winning design, for use in their schools.

Per the contest rules, submitted designs were evaluated for visual appeal, overall design, unique design elements and creativity.

Five finalists were selected in each division by a panel of judges. Following this period of the competition, the designs went to a public vote throughout the month of February before the winners were announced this week.

K-5 division winner Ariel G., a third grader at W.J.C. Trapp Elementary School in Rialto, Calif., was the winner for the kindergarten through 5th-grade division. To sign up to participate in next year’s contest, visit the Happy Hands landing page. For more information about SC Johnson Professional, visit scjp.com. The winning design in the K-5 division by Ariel G., a third grader at W.J.C. Trapp Elementary School in Rialto, Calif. Credit: SC Johnson Professional®

