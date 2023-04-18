RACINE COUNTY— Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week is taking place now through April 21. This week aims to inform and prepare the community about tornados and severe weather.

According to Racine County, to coincide with the statewide tornado drill, outdoor warning sirens in Racine County will be activated on Thursday, April 20, at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m., along with others all across the state.

These activations are weather permitting. If severe weather were to occur on April 20, the statewide drill and local outdoor warning siren activations will be postponed till April 21.

“We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to participate in this important event,” stated a release from Racine County.

It is important for community members to know that the statewide drill will not include an EAS Live Code test from the National Weather Service (NWS). However, broadcast partners may share information on the statewide test. However, an NOAA Weather Radio test will also be conducted during drill times.

Due to the uncertainty of when tornadoes and severe weather can occur, this week is an opportunity to educate and prepare.

Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week

“We encourage you to take this opportunity to review your emergency plans and make sure you have everything you need to keep yourself and your family safe,” the notice stated. “Stay safe and stay informed during Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week. Let’s work together to keep Racine County prepared for whatever Mother Nature may bring our way.”