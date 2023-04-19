As we age, our mental health can become an increasingly important aspect of our well-being. Fortunately, for seniors living in Racine County, there are a variety of mental health support options available. Whether you are struggling with isolation, anxiety, depression, or simply feeling overwhelmed, resources are available to help you stay mentally healthy and emotionally resilient.

Racine County would like to remind everyone that mental health crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 262-638-6741 or to call 911 in a life-threatening emergency. Read on to learn more about available non-emergent mental health support resources.

Therapy

Therapy can be a powerful tool to help seniors work through a range of mental health concerns. Whether you are dealing with chronic pain, grief following the loss of a loved one, or stress related to caregiving or other life events, therapy can help you develop coping skills and strategies to manage your emotions and improve your mental well-being.

One of the best ways to find the right therapist is to ask your doctor for a referral. Your doctor can help you find a therapist who specializes in the type of care you need, whether that’s cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based stress reduction, or other approaches. You can also search online for therapists in the Racine County area, looking for reviews and testimonials from previous patients to help you make an informed choice. If you’re unable to travel, online therapy is a great option for tech-savvy seniors.

Support groups

In addition to therapy, support groups can be a valuable resource for seniors who are looking for emotional support and opportunities to connect with others who share similar experiences. There are a variety of support groups available to seniors in Racine County, including groups for those who are grieving, living with chronic illness, or caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or another condition. These groups can be a great source of comfort and encouragement, giving you a safe space to share your thoughts and feelings with others who understand what you are going through. The county offers support groups, which you can find on their Aging & Disability Resource Center webpage, plus both Ascension and Aurora Health offer a variety of support groups and caregiver classes.

Medical management

Another mental health support option for seniors in Racine County is medical management. As we age, our bodies and brains can become more vulnerable to the effects of certain medications, and it’s important to work closely with your doctor to ensure that you are taking the right medicines at the right doses. Many seniors may also benefit from complementary therapies such as acupuncture, massage, or yoga, which can help ease anxiety, pain, and other symptoms. Talk to your doctor about the mental health impacts of medication to find solutions that work for you.

Senior centers

For seniors struggling with feelings of isolation or loneliness, community resources such as senior centers and local activities can be incredibly helpful. Racine County offers several senior centers and programs designed to help seniors stay engaged and connected with others in their community. Some centers offer fitness classes, arts and crafts, and other activities that can promote mental and emotional well-being, while others may have social events or support groups focused on specific concerns and conditions. If you live in the City of Racine, check out these lively seniors’ activity offerings. For other towns, call your municipal offices or check the municipal website for information on activities for seniors, including clubs, trips, and volunteer opportunities.

Remember, you’re not alone

There are many mental health support options available to seniors living in Racine County. Whether you prefer to work with a therapist, attend a support group, try complementary therapies, or participate in community activities, there are resources to help you stay emotionally healthy and resilient as you age. If you are struggling with mental health issues or simply need someone to talk to, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. With the proper support and resources, you can maintain a strong and positive sense of well-being throughout your golden years.