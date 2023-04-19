RACINE – The U.S. Marshals Service and Racine Police are looking for Alejandro Sierra, 30, a suspect in a homicide that occurred here last Saturday morning (April 15).

Sierra is wanted for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting death of a 36-year-old Racine woman that occurred early Saturday near the roundabout of State Street and Rapids Drive. The U.S. Marshals’ wanted bulletin describes him as “armed and dangerous” and “having violent tendencies.” Sierra is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 200 lbs. He has a significant tattoo – “Miracles” – over his right eyebrow. He is known to use the alias “Alex” and has ties to Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.

Anyone with information regarding Sierra’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 877-926-8332 or Racine Police Detective Kiepel at 262-939-4096.

Saturday morning homicide

Racine Police and emergency responders were called to a report of a woman down in the roadway at the Spring Street/State Street roundabout shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Vigil planned

Law enforcement officials have not released the woman’s name but family and friends have identified her on social media outlets as Alexis Marie Fisher. The Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC) has scheduled a candlelight vigil for her at Spring and State Streets at 6 p.m. today (Wednesday, April 19).

Alejandro Sierra has a history of domestic violence

Sierra has had a history of violence and run-ins with police. Read more about his criminal history in our coverage from last year.

Racine: man with 3 criminal complaints facing slew of charges related to domestic violence Racine police say a 30-year-old man, with three criminal complaints, faces numerous charges related to a domestic violence case filed against him last year. Alejandro Sierra was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with the following charges as domestic abuse assessments: one felony count of stalking, one misdemeanor count… Read this article