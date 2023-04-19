Follow Us

RACINE – The U.S. Marshals Service and Racine Police are looking for Alejandro Sierra, 30, a suspect in a homicide that occurred here last Saturday morning (April 15).

Sierra is wanted for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting death of a 36-year-old Racine woman that occurred early Saturday near the roundabout of State Street and Rapids Drive.

The U.S. Marshals’ wanted bulletin describes him as “armed and dangerous” and “having violent tendencies.”

Sierra is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 200 lbs. He has a significant tattoo – “Miracles” –  over his right eyebrow. He is known to use the alias “Alex” and has ties to Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.

Anyone with information regarding Sierra’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 877-926-8332 or Racine Police Detective Kiepel at 262-939-4096.

Saturday morning homicide

Racine Police and emergency responders were called to a report of a woman down in the roadway at the Spring Street/State Street roundabout shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Vigil planned

Law enforcement officials have not released the woman’s name but family and friends have identified her on social media outlets as Alexis Marie Fisher. The Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC) has scheduled a candlelight vigil for her at Spring and State Streets at 6 p.m. today (Wednesday, April 19).

Alejandro Sierra has a history of domestic violence

Sierra has had a history of violence and run-ins with police. Read more about his criminal history in our coverage from last year.

Racine Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime, police and fire encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...

Leave a comment