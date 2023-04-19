WisDOT public meeting on Highway 38 bridge work set for April 25

RACINE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public meeting on Tuesday, April 25 to discuss the scope and schedule of the reconstruction work for the Highway 38 bridge over the Root River. The meeting runs from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

The heavily traveled Root River bridge, on Racine’s northwest side, carries six lanes of traffic from Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue), County MM, Rapids Drive and North Green Bay Road. – Credit: Paul Holley

The heavily-used bridge carries six lanes of traffic on Northwestern Avenue (Highway 38) over the river, just downstream from the Horlick Dam. Traffic feeds into the bridge from County Highway MM, Rapids Drive and North Green Bay Road.

According to a WisDOT online document, the 60-year-old structure will be replaced by a new bridge. The project will also include new pavement between County MM and Rapids Drive, reconfiguring the Hwy 38 and Rapids Drive intersection, new traffic signal equipment at Rapids Drive, and sidewalks and wider shoulders to accommodate bicycles. The exact construction schedule hasn’t been announced.

WisDOT meeting details

WisDOT representatives will give a brief presentation at the top of every hour (4, 5, and 6 p.m.) on April 25. Maps and other materials describing the project will be on display and representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis. Comment forms will be available for the public to share their comments.

The meeting site is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard of hearing persons needing assistance may contact Justin Suydam, WisDOT Project Manager, via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711). To allow time for arranging assistance, please call no later than three working days prior to the meeting.

For additional information about the proposed improvements, please contact Suydam at 262-548-8745, or Justin.suydam@dot.wi.gov.