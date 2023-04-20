RACINE, WI — Alejandro Sierra, a man suspected of shooting and killing Alexis Fisher, is in police custody Thursday night after being apprehended about two blocks from the Racine Police Department.

Sierra was wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a 36-year-old Racine woman that occurred early Saturday near the roundabout of State Street and Spring Street. Area residents, like Alyssa Thomas, took to Facebook with video footage of the arrest.

Officials with the Racine Police Department released the following statement: This evening Alejandro Sierra surrendered to Racine County Deputies at 9th St. and Center St. for the murder of Alexis Fisher. A citizen’s cellphone video has been posted to Facebook documenting the arrest. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, of the Racine Police Department

Saturday morning homicide

Racine Police and emergency responders were called to a report of a woman down in the roadway at the Spring Street/State Street roundabout shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found Fisher, who had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Alejandro Sierra has a history of domestic violence Sierra has had a history of violence and run-ins with police. Read more about his criminal history in our coverage from last year. Racine: man with 3 criminal complaints facing slew of charges related to domestic violence Racine police say a 30-year-old man, with three criminal complaints, faces numerous charges related to a domestic violence case filed against him last year. Alejandro Sierra was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with the following charges as domestic abuse assessments: one felony count of stalking, one misdemeanor count… Read this article

Alejandro Sierra taken into police custody.