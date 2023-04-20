Love the idea of attending college in Wisconsin but can’t decide which school to join? We’re here to help. We’re passionate about Wisconsin college life and have a list of schools you’d definitely enjoy attending.

The wide-ranging school programs cover everything from life sciences and arts to engineering, information sciences, and public affairs.

And now, on to the best colleges in Wisconsin.

And now, on to the best colleges in Wisconsin.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is one of Wisconsin’s best higher educational institutions and a leading research institution in the US.

With 23 schools and institutes, the university is part of the expansive and acclaimed University of Wisconsin System that shapes the education, culture, and economic space in Wisconsin and beyond.

But it’s not just the extensive academic programs that make the University of Wisconsin-Madison a top school. The institution also boasts a vibrant social environment that includes:

Recreational facilities

An art museum

A multicultural student center

Close to 1,000 clubs

23 NCAA programs

Historical and science centers, too, abound, including:

A nature preserve

Gardens and green spaces

Several National Historic Landmarks

Geology and physics museums

And a plethora of research labs

Cherish the idea of enriching your life beyond the classroom? You’ll appreciate the school’s extensive outreach program. Dubbed The Wisconsin Idea, the program connects the school community and change makers keen on human betterment. And their projects start in Madison and extend to the entire state, nation, and globe.

Tuition for Wisconsin-resident undergraduates is $9,646, while non-resident students pay $39,041.52, as approved by the UW System Board of Regents.

Lawrence University

Does a Liberal Arts degree sound like the perfect springboard to your dream career? You may find a welcoming home at Lawrence University.

Located in history-rich Appleton, Lawrence University boasts:

A student engagement center

A volunteering program

A diversity and intercultural center

Wellness and sports clubs

Dozens of student organizations

The university holds regular events in downtown Appleton, giving students plenty of opportunities to bond with the community they’re part of.

Sixty-five programs, majors and minors are available through the College of Arts & Sciences and Conservancy of Music. Students can choose courses in liberal arts and sciences, ranging from anthropology to entrepreneurship and computer science.

The Lawrence faculty emphasizes small classes where students can engage in deep discussions.

Tuition is $53,667 for the 2023 academic year.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Inclusivity, service to others, and preparedness for an international career: These three unique things define the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Choose this college if you enjoy collaborative endeavors and value educational equity.

Community projects are a core component of the learning process here. So it’s an ideal match for the student who likes to explore and learn from diverse points of view.

There are over 130 degree programs to choose from in these disciplines:

Education

Arts

Humanities

Science

Business

91% of classes have less than 50 students, with a student-to-faculty ratio of 19:1.

Students enjoy a range of educational, cultural, and entertainment events throughout the academic year. In 2022, Forbes reported that 87% of students were active in intramural sports, meaning sporty types will be right at home at La Crosse.

Tuition for Wisconsin-resident undergraduate students is $9,773 and $18,813 for non-residents.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Located in the East Town, downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee School of Engineering focuses on STEM programs. Students choose undergraduate programs from these departments:

Civil & Architectural Engineering

Electrical Engineering & Computer Science

Mechanical Engineering

Mathematics

Physics and Chemistry

School of Nursing

There are also programs in:

Business

Humanities

Social Science & Communication

The college uses a hands-on teaching approach, with the average class having 20 students. The labs accommodate an even smaller number of students, at 11 per class.

MSOE leans toward a practical learning style where students spend copious amounts of time in the labs. It’s a good choice for students who value experiential learning over theoretical learning. Moreover, the school has partnerships with leading companies in Wisconsin where graduating students find jobs and internships.

The MSOE campus has at least four recreation and athletics facilities.

Tuition for undergraduate programs is $46,385. The school reports that 100% of students receive financial aid. Students can contact the Financial Aid Office for more information on financial aid and scholarships.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire offers more than 200 undergraduate programs. Students can choose their area of study from four colleges:

College of Education and Human Sciences

College of Nursing and Health Sciences

College of Arts and Sciences

College of Business

The college has three campuses at these locations:

Eau-Claire Rice Lake Marshfield

Each campus has a distinct program offering, and programs offered on one campus may not be available on the other two. Students can enroll on campus, online, or register for the hybrid program at any campus.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has a vibrant social life. With sports facilities for individual, group, and intramural activities, students have tons of options to explore fitness and athletics. Also available is an adventure center for outdoor activities, an active biking community, and more than 230 student organizations.

Tuition is $9,276 for Wisconsin residents and $18,516 for non-residents. The tuition amount is inclusive of textbook rental fees.

Beloit College

Located in Beloit, Beloit College is among the oldest schools in Wisconsin. This private liberal arts college offers more than 40 majors and minors.

Students pick from a broad range of program combinations and eight career channels. They also have the chance to participate in over 100 study-abroad programs across 60+ countries.

The college also offers three pre-professional tracks:

Engineering programs

Pre-law

Pre-med

With 96% of students staying on campus, there are enough co-curricular activities to keep even the easily-bored learner busy. Sports, gardening, dance and environmental clubs are some interest groups students can join. Plus, there are more than 55 student organizations to explore.

Students pay $58,042 in tuition, with 98% of students receiving grants or scholarships. Scholarship amounts vary, with the average award being more than $28,000. The school also offers merit scholarships, which students can combine to earn $45,000 annually.

Final Thoughts

A good education has a lot to do with the degree you choose to pursue. But it’s also about the college you attend.

The connections, partnerships and friendships you form interconnect to create the fabric of your life story. We hope you find this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at one of these top Wisconsin colleges.