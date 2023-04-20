Obituary for Bethel Jean Tuinstra

January 8, 1937 – April 13, 2023

Bethel Jean Tuinstra, 86, passed away on the evening of April 13, 2023, at Waterford Senior Care Center.

Bethel was born in Racine on Jan. 8, 1937, and lived most of her life in Racine, with a short stint in Peoria, Ill. during her high school years. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. Bethel was married to Ralph V. Tuinstra on Oct. 20, 1956, until late 1984. Bethel enjoyed most of her married years as a homemaker and mother.

Early in 1985, Bethel began her own decorating business and later transitioned to Ethan Allen. She received numerous awards and recognitions for her work with them. She retired in 2004.

Bethel was a member of the Racine Christian Reformed Church. She participated in the Golden Hour Society and Coffeebreak. Her faith and prayer life sustained her in some of her darkest years. Bethel cared for the community deeply. She was a passionate member of Al-Anon for almost 40 years, taking the time to share important knowledge. Bethel’s story will come from her legacy of faith!

Bethel will be lovingly remembered by her children: Stephen (Sally) Tuinstra, Paula (Ken) Wigboldy, Dan (Karen) Tuinstra, and Tom (Lynn) Tuinstra; 13 grandchildren, who energized her: Matt (Alissa) Tuinstra, Amy (Josh) Wanggaard, Adam (Amber) Tuinstra, Kyle (Joanna) Wigboldy, Crystal (Mark) Gabrielse, Kimberly (Bradley) Barnes, Scott (Renee) Tuinstra, Kristine (Dave) Rufener, Brianne Tuinstra, Justin Tuinstra, Andrew (Natalie) Tuinstra, Hannah (Joshua) Cruse, Collin Tuinstra, and two step-grandchildren: Devon (Landon) Dittel and Kendall Ryder; and was blessed by her 19 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Tuinstra was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Ralph Tuinstra in July 2004; and her only brother, Wayne Weidner.

Services

A celebration of Bethel Jean Tuinstra’s life will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church with an evening visitation on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. The celebration will continue at the church on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. and a ceremony starting at 11 a.m. with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. Memorials to Racine Christian School or the Benjamin House have been suggested.

