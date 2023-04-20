UNION GROVE — A “Just Do It” mentality and go-getter attitude is what led cousins, Brittany Galbrath and Rebecca Forseth, to open Just Brew It, 1007 Main Street, in Union Grove.

As children, they both dreamed of being business owners. In 2020, they began researching their dream, and by March 2023, their coffeehouse was serving those exploring Downtown Union Grove. It’s locally owned and operated by family, making a stop into this shop, just that much sweeter. They always say don’t work with family, but we’re proving them wrong. We’re like sisters, we hang out all the time, and even before this, so it doesn’t feel like work when we’re here. Brittany Galbrath Brittany Galbrath and Rebecca Forseth are cousins and have wanted to be business owners since they were kids. The pair started plans in 2020 and made their dream a reality in 2023. – Credit: Emma Widmar Just Brew It opened its doors on March 11 in Downtown Union Grove. They are located at 1007 Main St. – Credit: Emma Widmar

What’s on the menu?

The Village of Union Grove was once without a place to grab a cup of coffee, but now people can get their fix and support a local entrepreneur, all in one.

Customers are encouraged to order at the service counter. They are welcome to stay, play a game, work, or relax. Orders can also be taken to go. – Credit: Emma Widmar Just Brew It serves an assortment of beverages. On the menu is everything from a good ole cup of joe, steamers and espressos drinks, to boba teas, smoothies and the opportunity to build your own orders. There is even a drink of the week, which they announce weekly on their Facebook page.

Drinks are on a seasonal rotation. Every three months, the items will change. Multiple milk options are available to meet the diverse needs of the community, as well.

Bakery items are also available for purchase.

“Our baked goods selection is very minimal, so anything that somebody is looking for that is something specific, we just recommend them next door. At Baking Bird they have a much larger selection,” says Forseth.

Owners tell the Racine County Eye they are focused on bringing breakfast and lunch sandwiches to their menu.

Something for everyone

When visiting Just Brew It, people are welcome to order ahead online. Customers are then able to pick up their orders at the pick-up window. A fully-operating drive-thru system is part of Just Brew It’s five-year business plan.

Brittany and Rebecca remind people that puppuccinos are available and any passengers with fur and four legs would enjoy the whipped cream treat. While dogs are not allowed inside the storefront, Just Brew It plans to have a refresher station outside for pups to grab a drink from during the summer months. Just Brew It serves a variety of customers. The center of the business is providing a space for the community to enjoy. – Credit: Emma Widmar

This is in addition to outdoor seating that will be available for human use too.

Focused on local

While the duo, at this time, doesn’t roast the coffee or bake the breakfast items in-house, they do support two local businesses while operating their own.

Union Grove is now home to Just Brew It. The coffee shop is locally owned and family operated. They have been in business since March. – Credit: Emma Widmar At Just Brew It, coffee grounds are sourced from East View Coffee Company. This small-batch roaster is based out of Kenosha. They enjoy the partnership they have with East View because of the support they’ve been given throughout the start-up process.

Galbrath and Forseth also love the fact that the beans are always fresh, Fair Trade Certified, organic and sourced from farms led by women owners or managers. The company is also eco-friendly. Dark Horse is an East View Coffee Company blend that is available exclusively at Just Brew It. In the future, Brittany and Rebecca hope to have their own “Just Brew It” blend added to their menu as well. Another way Just Brew It is keeping it local is by sourcing their food items from Sweet Something’s Pastries out of Kenosha. The sweet treats are flavors that locals may recognize, as the bakery often has a stand at the farmers market in Union Grove. Just Brew It has an evolving and ever changing menu. The local business aims to serve local coffee, various teas, and a limited bakery menu. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Supporting the arts

Local art is available for purchase at the coffee shop. Artists interested in having their work on display should contact the shop to be featured. – Credit: Emma Widmar While visiting Just Brew It, visitors can also support local artists when picking up a latte or chai. “We reached out to the community to get local artists in here, to display their work on our walls, so everything on our walls is for sale. And it’s by local artists,” explains Forseth. Paintings, photographs, jewelry, decor, apparel, and more are available. Artwork will also be rotated to continue increasing artist exposure. There is a waitlist, but anyone interested in having their pieces on display should contact the coffee shop by calling 262-771-4426.

Stop in and see the artwork from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The shop is closed on Sundays.

“We’re hoping in the future to be open on Sundays, but we don’t want to take away from our children,” says Forseth. “Once we are able to hire more staff, we will extend our hours, but right now this is where we’re at.” Just Brew It belongs to the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. More about their business can be found on their website, Facebook, and Instagram. The building that houses Just Brew It is modern, clean, and decorated with art made by artists in the community. – Credit: Emma Widmar