RACINE — A double rainbow stretched across the sky and hovered over Racine and Kenosha Counties on April 20.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a double rainbow also known as a secondary rainbow arises from two internal reflections and the rays exit the drop the second time at an angle of around 50o, rather than the 42o for what people would see with the primary rainbow.

Racine County Eye readers captured the unusual, yet beautiful occurrence below.

Views from Mount Pleasant

A double rainbow stretches across the sky on April 20 Credit: Emma Widmar Credit: Angie Sadowski

Overlooking apartments

Credit: Angie Sadowski Credit: Abby Mattison

Backyard views

Credit: Julie Edwardson Credit: Julie Edwardson

Double arch

Credit: Ashlie Skotzke Credit: Julie Nurse

Full arch

Credit: Taylor Hansen Credit: Tracy Mattie Jackson

Vibrant photos

Credit: Virginia Knier Anderson Credit: Jarvis Lawson Credit: Mary Braun Modder

Peaking outside

Credit: Nichole Kolanowski Credit: Nichole Kolanowski Credit: Lauren Abraham

Snapshots in the City of Racine

Credit: Rebecca Ardnt Credit: Katie Kressing

From Pleasant Prairie

Credit: Alison Daugherty Credit: Alison Daugherty