RACINE — A double rainbow stretched across the sky and hovered over Racine and Kenosha Counties on April 20.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a double rainbow also known as a secondary rainbow arises from two internal reflections and the rays exit the drop the second time at an angle of around 50o, rather than the 42o for what people would see with the primary rainbow.
Racine County Eye readers captured the unusual, yet beautiful occurrence below.
Views from Mount Pleasant
Overlooking apartments
Backyard views
Double arch
Full arch
Vibrant photos
Peaking outside
Snapshots in the City of Racine
From Pleasant Prairie
