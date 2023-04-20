Obituary for Josefina G. Ramos

March 19, 1919 – April 13, 2023

Josefina G. (nee: Josefa Garza) Ramos, 104, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Josefina G. Ramos

She was born on March 19, 1919, to the late Felipe L. and Juana (nee: Coronado) Garza in Matehuala, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Josefina was united in marriage to Guadalupe Ramos. She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Parish. She was employed at St. Mary’s and St. Luke’s Hospital, also owning El Jardin Restaurant in the late 1970s. Josefina enjoyed sewing and volunteering at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Josefina is survived by her children, Petra De La Rosa (Santiago) Rios, Juanita De La Rosa (Domingo) Bernal, Carmen De La Rosa (Alberto) Villalobos, Silvestre De La Rosa (Mary Rodriguez), Luis Arturo Ramos; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Josefina was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe in 2001; siblings, Lenore Muniz, Jose, Estanistado, Gilberto, and Roberto Garza.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie St. Racine, WI, 53402. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum.

