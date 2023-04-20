The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, April 20. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various community happenings around Racine County with TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Ryan Jenkins.

2. Earth Day events to attend in Racine, Kenosha counties Next up, the Racine Roundup discussed the various Earth Day events that are happening in Racine and Kenosha. Lamoreaux let viewers know that there are a variety of events happening for people of all ages. Everything from Earth Day-centric hikes to arts and crafts will take place throughout the two counties. Have an event to feature? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be added. 10 Earth Day events happening in Racine and Kenosha Counties Read this article

3. Business Spotlight: Just Brew It

Lastly, the Racine County Eye reported on a new business, Just Brew It, which was our Business Spotlight of the week. Lamoreaux spoke about how two cousins in Union Grove had a dream, tackled a plan, and opened up a coffee shop in March 2023. The shop has a focus on supporting local and utilizes two supply vendors from Kenosha, in addition to being a gateway for artists. They serve all the classics and even have a drink of the week. Learn more and read the feature on our website. Business Spotlight: Just Brew It in Union Grove Read this article

