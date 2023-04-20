Obituary for Ricardo ‘Rick’ Ortiz

March 21, 1941 – April 9, 2023

Ricardo “Rick” Ortiz, 82, passed away peacefully next to his grandson, Renny Garcia, at Ignite Medical Center in Oak Creek on April 9, 2023. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on March 21, 1941, the son of the late Jesus and Teresa (née Elizondo) Ortiz.

Ricardo ‘Rick’ Ortiz

Rick moved to Racine in 1966. He loved to sing and play bass guitar in The Rick Bumper Band. He enjoyed searching for precious metal and vintage coins in his spare time. Rick had a booth at 7 Mile Fair selling his metal, coins, and CDs from his band. He would entertain folks with his guitar playing at the fair, even if they didn’t buy anything from him. He enjoyed landscaping, mowing lawns and trimming bushes to keep himself busy. He was never one to waste the day away. Rick had an amazing personality that would put a smile on your face. He also had a way of being charming for the ladies who adored him.

Rick leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Rebecca Ortiz, Ricardo “Richard” Ortiz, Jr., Rolando Ortiz, Rosendo “Chendo” (Dawn) Ortiz; grandchildren, Renny (Carrie) Garcia, Latasha High, Vanessa (Dominque) Ramos, Alicia (Geno) Ortiz, Jessica Ortiz, Christina (A.J.) Garcia; great-grandchildren, Dasani Driver, Dasario Driver, Tatiana Ortiz, Serenity Jones, Nevaeh Dumas, Selena Cruz, Sonya Cruz, Ni’ah Dumas, and Andrew Buckley; brothers and sisters, Jesus E. (Aurora) Ortiz, Adela (Valente) Esperza, Doris (Jesus) Gonzales; his family in Texas; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by his son, Reynoldo “Rey” Ortiz; brothers and sisters, Jesus A. (Irene) Ortiz, Francisco (Maria del Jesus Lucia) Ortiz, and Esperanza (Adan) Gomez.

Services

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family has selected Miller’s Flowers for floral orders.