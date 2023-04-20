Obituary for Sandra ‘Sandy’ S. Iwanski

July 1, 1959 – April 16, 2023

Sandra (Sandy) S. Iwanski, Age 63 of Rochester, Wis. passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 16, 2023, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wis.

Sandra ’Sandy’ S. Iwanski

Sandy was the loving wife of Steven (Steve) Iwanski and the proud mother of Dan and Amy (Trevor) Hudson. Sandy worked at MATC for 20 years where she made many friendships.

Sandy lived and enjoyed her life to the fullest, always laughing and smiling. She was a lover of nature and being outdoors. She enjoyed taking camping trips Up North in Wisconsin with her family. She loved feeding and watching the birds as well as tending to her garden. She will be remembered for her kind heart and for always putting others first.

Sandy is survived by her husband and children, brothers, Jeff and John (Jan) Shorer, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Alan, and Susan Shorer.

Services

Services for Sandra will be held on April 29, 2023, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105, with a visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m., followed by a luncheon afterward.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to the UW Cancer Center.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra S. (Shorer) Iwanski, please visit the Integrity Funeral Services floral store.