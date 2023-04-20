RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES —The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20 for a large area of Wisconsin, including Racine and Kenosha Counties.
Tornado Watch:
A Tornado Watch means that conditions could be ripe for tornados to form in storms that may pass through the area. Residents are advised to listen for media announcements and be aware of changing weather conditions.
In Wisconsin, the watch area covers 20 counties. The watch also extends into Northern Illinois
and Eastern Iowa. For a list of affected counties, visit this website.
