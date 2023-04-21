Racine County is known for its ideal location in Wisconsin by the banks of Lake Michigan. Situated 25 miles south of Milwaukee, Racine County offers everything from best-in-class bars, restaurants, and a number of casinos.

If you’re a casino enthusiast, you can choose to stay in a hotel with a casino to enhance your gaming experience. We will help you find the best casino in Racine County.

Casinos include games like roulette, poker, blackjack, giant wheel, and a huge range of online games. For classic casino lovers, a place with roulette is apt whereas for the ones who love the tech setup, online gaming zones are a perfect hit. Try them apart from other things to do in Racine County.

Whether you’re a pro or casual player, this article provides a list of casinos to try your luck and score extra dollars. Some of them come with a wide menu of games, dishes from international cuisine, and not to forget classical and fancy drinks.

Elevate your experience with the below-mentioned casinos in Racine County!

Top casinos in and around Racine County

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

1611 West Canal St., Milwaukee, WI

Staying in a hotel with an in-house casino is every gaming enthusiast’s dream. Potawatomi not only provides luxurious accommodation but also every opportunity for you to play games like blackjack, roulette, bingo, table games, poker, and much more in their exclusive casino. In other words, here, you’d find the very games available on online casinos. However, on digital platforms, the selection of online slots real money is wider and richer, featuring the newest titles like Codename: Jackpot, Crazy Christmas, and Cat Kingdom, which is vastly different from the traditional game offerings of an in-house casino.

They have cozy guestrooms and ultra-comfortable suites to ensure a memorable stay and gaming experience. There are more than eight kinds of suites for you to choose from as per your budget and preference.

We recommend a Presidential suite with glass walls offering breathtaking views of the city and exclusive access to the casino, Stone Creek Coffee Bar, and complimentary entertainment on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Apart from these, their on-site restaurants serve dishes from all over the world. For an extraordinary time, you can head to Bar 360. It is located in the middle of the casino floor, offering a bird’s eye view of the entire gaming floor.

Potawatomi, with its incredible services and warm hospitality, is at the top of our list of best casinos in and around Racine County. A pro tip here is to book your accommodation in advance.

Mr. Blackjack Company

3921 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy, WI 53110

Blackjack lovers in the house, we have a piece of good news for you. Add Mr. Blackjack to your next gambling plan. They are known for adding sparkle and excitement to your Las Vegas-style casino experience.

They have a team of knowledgeable dealers who will help you understand the game rules better and master your favorite game. If you’re a novice, Mr. Blackjack should be your favorite casino. And, for those looking for a group or corporate booking, Mr. Blackjack offers lucrative packages.

For the holidaymakers, they have separate packages all-inclusive with meals, drinks, and casino chips. Happy gambling at Mr. Blackjack!

BeerAbility – North Chicago

1821 Sheridan Road, North Chicago, IL 60064

If you’re a sports enthusiast willing to watch your favorite sports while trying your hand at gambling, BeerAbility is your place. You will find a rustic setup with a lot of screens all around. They screen almost every sport and at the same time, offer gambling zones.

Pick your favorite beer and get the ball rolling. Well, if you’re from the military and looking for a place that offers military discounts; you know where to head to.

Lucky Penny’s

34572 N US 45, Ste B, Third Lake, IL 60030

Casino bars are a thing! You drink-play-win-repeat. Lucky Penny’s is known for its compact gambling zone with roulette and gaming tables. If you’re a foodie, you will love their sandwich basket. Our recommendation in drinks is their twisted shots that come in a set of four.

They also host live music every Saturday to make your weekends memorable. You can visit in a group to avail discounts and make the most of your time at Lucky Penny’s.

Lucky Bernie’s – Spring Grove

2450 US-12, Ste C & D, Spring Grove, IL 60081

If you love old-world charm, then consider visiting Lucky Bernie’s in Spring Grove. They have a small yet rustic setting. You will find vertical roulette, an online blackjack gaming console, and a huge screen to play your favorite game.

Their menu has a blend of continental dishes and signature drinks. For your overall entertainment, they organize karaoke and love music. Sangria and craft beer lovers, don’t miss this place.

Now that you know these casinos, make sure you master the art of playing your favorite game and win enormous cash. When we talk about gambling, we all wish to win but we often forget the experience we gain. We hope these places add to your memories and you play for fun.