RACINE, Wis. — Alejandro Sierra was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Friday with first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly shooting and killing Alexis Fisher.

If convicted of the charge, Sierra faces life in prison, according to the criminal complaint.

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a $500,000 cash bond in court on Friday for Sierra, who is being held in the Racine County Jail.

Witness tells police the two fought before the shooting

According to the criminal complaint, Sierra and Fisher fought at a residence on Domanik Drive before the shooting on April 15. A witness told police Sierra allegedly threatened to kill Fisher’s father during the fight.

After the fight, the two left the residence together. Sierra pointed a gun at Fisher at the roundabout and shot her. Fisher fell to the ground. He then picked up Fisher’s body, the witness told police.

“Babe, babe, no, no, are you ok?” Sierra said.

Then, Sierra pulled the slide on the gun, put it to his head and threatened to shoot himself. Instead, he ran from the area, according to the criminal complaint.

The Racine Police Department responded to a report of a woman down and unresponsive at the roundabout at Spring and State Streets that morning. When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Fisher suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Alexis Fisher – Photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

Alejandro Sierra had prior gun-related conviction

Sierra is a convicted felon and is currently on probation for convictions in Racine County for operating a firearm while intoxicated, resisting/obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The investigation into the shooting led Racine Police to arrest 30-year-old Alejandro Sierra. He was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, April 20.

A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. on April 27 in front of Commissioner Rudebusch at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.