BRISTOL — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash with a semi-truck on County Highway K in Bristol on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 10:07 a.m. in the 15200 block of County Highway K.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a 1998 Kenworth semi-truck was eastbound on County Highway K when a bicyclist that was also traveling eastbound in front of the semi suddenly made a left turn into its path, resulting in the bicyclist being struck by the semi-truck.

Bicyclist’s condition remains critical

The bicyclist, a 53-year-old female out of Grayslake, Ill., sustained serious injuries and was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. She was later transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by Flight for Life. The bicyclist’s condition remains critical at this time. The operator of the semi-truck, a 45-year-old male out of Kenosha, was issued a citation for operating a commercial vehicle without a license. Source: Google Maps

Due to the crash resulting in potentially life-threatening injuries, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.