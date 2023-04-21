Obituary for Clyde E. Siefert Jr.

May 25, 1942 – April 14, 2023

Clyde E. Siefert Jr., 80, passed away with family at his side on April 14, 2023, and went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Clyde was born on May 25, 1942, to Clyde E. Siefert Sr. and Mildred (nee Terry) Siefert in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Clyde was an active member of Racine Bible Church as the leader of the Boy’s Brigade and as a Deacon. This deepened his faith and love for the community for over 58 years. Clyde was employed by Repographic Technologies for 30 years. He then enjoyed driving for S.C. Johnson until his retirement in 2020.

Clyde was an American patriot and history buff. He collected flags from different time periods of American history. He liked to watch the history channel on television. Clyde was also a member of the NRA from 2007 until his passing in 2023. Clyde was also a collector of vintage items such as model cars, tractors, pens, and knives. He enjoyed landscaping and gardening and would be out from dawn until dusk.

Clyde had many people who cared about him and loved him throughout his life. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen Siefert; children: Jacqui (Tom) Cooke, Steven (Janet) Siefert, and Lisa (John) Kalashian; grandchildren: Michael (Michelle) Norby, Nathan Tusler, Nikki (Josh) Warda, Zach Cooke, Aidan Cooke, Samantha Siefert, Kyle Siefert, Isabella (Keshaun) Corbitt, Hannah Kalashian, and Jacob Kalashian; great-grandchildren: Hailey Warda, Maverick Norby, Micah Norby, and Denver Cooke; brother, David (Margie) Siefert; as well as many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Clyde is preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Tusler; great-grandson, Ethan Norby; and sister, Lois Horne.

“Our dad was a great man. Loved Mom and his family fiercely. Two weeks ago, he asked us kids to take care of what was most precious to him. And that’s Mom. We will, Dad. We will. Well done, Dad. You ran the race straight into the arms of Jesus. Never goodbye. It’s see ya later.”

Services

A celebration of Clyde’s life will be held on April 20 at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Sturtevant, WI 53177, beginning with a visitation at 11 a.m. and service starting at noon, with Pastor Spencer DeBurgh and his grandson, Pastor Michael Norby, officiating. Memorials for Clyde may be directed to Racine Bible Church Missions.

